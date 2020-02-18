Project to better research and education at Việt Nam-Japan University inked in Hà Nội

The signing ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy of the Việt Nam-Japan University

HÀ NỘI — An agreement to enhance the education, research and university management capacity of Việt Nam-Japan University (JVU) was signed between the university and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) today in Hà Nội.

The signing ceremony was attended by the leaders of JVU, representatives from Việt Nam National University-Hà Nội, JICA, and the Japanese embassy in Việt Nam.

The newly-inked project – also known as TC2 – is expected to be conducted in a five-year period, starting from March this year to March 2025, with the goal of training high-quality human resources at all three levels (under-graduate, higher education and doctorate).

TC2 project will continue to support VJU with resources, techniques and technology transfer to develop into an international prestigious research university and towards self-sustainability.

“Việt Nam-Japan University will make the best use of Japan’s expertise and technology and applied scientific knowledge of Việt Nam in training and research to provide skilled, experienced and high-quality scientists, leaders and managers to labour markets in Viet Nam, Japan and the region,” said Rector of Việt Nam-Japan University, Pr. Furuta Motoo.

Under the scope of the TC2 project, several activities are slated to be held, including the development and implementation of high quality training programmes for university, master and PhD levels based on strengths of Japanese partner universities and Việt Nam’s needs, with a focus on interdisciplinary social sciences, sustainable sciences, advanced technology and life sciences.

VJU’s campus at the Hoà Lạc Hi-Tech Park (Hà Nội) will be expanded and autonomy-oriented programmes will also be developed at the end of the project.

The project will also provide support for highly qualified scientists who are capable of mobilising research funding, creating an independent research group after 2-3 years, developing new modules or training programmes.

It is also expected that the project will help to build and complete the organisational structure and management system of a research university towards high autonomy and based on the experience of Japanese research universities and foster VJU’s partnership with Japanese universities and businesses.

The TC2 project will also supply supporting expenses to organise training and research activities in different localities, in addition to support for procurement of practical equipment for training programmes and research equipment for a number of key research directions such as sustainable science and support for operating facilities in Hà Nội in accordance with Japanese standards.

There will be also the transference of products from JICA and Japan to support VJU in scaling up training and accelerate the university’s efforts towards its sustainability goals from 2025.

VJU is a member of Việt Nam National University, jointly developed by the Vietnamese government and the Japanese government to train human resources capable of integrating and adapting to the changes of today’s world for Việt Nam and Japan.

The university has close partnerships with leading Japanese universities – including Tokyo University and Osaka University. — VNS