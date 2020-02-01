PM urges Swedish Ambassador to bolster trade with Việt Nam

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets new Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam Ann Mawe in Hà Nội on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked the new Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam to further bolster trade and investment between the two countries during her tenure in Việt Nam.

He made the request at a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for Ann Mawe, who was the first foreign diplomat invited to the Government Office after Tết, the Vietnamese traditional New Year.

“Sweden is an important and trustworthy partner in the EU,” he said, noting that two-way trade has been on the rise, reaching US$1.5 billion in 2018 and $1.2 billion in the first three quarters of last year. Swedish investors currently operate 67 projects, worth a total $364 million, in Việt Nam.

The PM said the figures failed to match the two countries’ potential so the ambassador should work to boost the bilateral trade and investment.

Ambassador Ann Mawe said 2019 saw the exchange of many high-level visits between the two countries, highlighting the visit of PM Phúc to Sweden and of Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria Ingrid Alice Desiree to Việt Nam.

She also congratulated Việt Nam on its assumption of ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 term.

The diplomat suggested the two countries further enhance cooperation in innovation, a strong field for Sweden holds, as well as aviation and others.

She noted that the Sweden – Southeast Asia Business Summit would take place in the next two weeks, providing a good opportunity for leading Swedish companies to learn about ASEAN nations’ view on economic growth and to promote trade and investment between the two sides.

Sweden highly valued Việt Nam’s major steps in anti-corruption and the newly-adopted labour standards which are in line with international practices, Mawe said.

PM Phúc agreed with the Swedish ambassador on the promotion of high-level visits and expressed his wish to welcome the Swedish PM to visit Việt Nam soon.

He also asked Sweden to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to bring benefits to firms and people of both countries.

The PM expected to see more Swedish corporations arrive in Việt Nam to further lift the bilateral trade and the investment inflow into Việt Nam, contributing to strengthening the two countries’ relations. — VNS