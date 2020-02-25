PM signed new directive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has signed a directive to strengthen measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, citing new concerning developments in many different parts of the world.

He noted that Việt Nam had managed the outbreak well thanks to committed efforts from all levels of government and the public, resulting in only 16 confirmed positive cases that have now been successfully cured.

However, there is still a need for more action to prevent and fight the acute pneumonia epidemic.

PM Phúc tasked the foreign ministry with informing the Republic of Korea – fast becoming a major cluster of the new coronavirus outside China – of Việt Nam’s responses including denying entry to people from or transiting through the virus-hit regions of RoK.

Even those on official missions will have to fill out health declaration forms and be subject to 14-day quarantine once they enter Việt Nam.

The foreign ministry must also tell Vietnamese citizens living and working in the RoK – especially in the virus-hit regions of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk – to closely observe guidelines and recommendations on preventing the disease.

At the same time, Vietnamese citizens are told not to visit virus-hit regions of foreign countries except in necessary cases, and when they return to Việt Nam, they will face 14-day quarantine with no exception.

The defence ministry is ordered to prepare all infrastructure necessary to receive quarantined people that are not COVID-19 suspect cases but need to put under close observation.

The transport ministry is told to re-direct flights starting or transiting from virus-hit areas of RoK to land in Vân Đồn airport in Quảng Ninh Province, Phù Cát airport of Bình Định, and Cần Thơ airport in Cần Thơ – effectively avoiding the busier airports of the country in the capital city of Hà Nội and HCM City.

Meanwhile, the public security ministry must provide the information of all passengers from RoK entering Việt Nam from February to all relevant localities in the country for the local authorities to carry out necessary monitoring and quarantine if necessary. — VNS