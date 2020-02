PM orders stricter measures to contain coronavirus spread

The Saigon Times Daily

Passengers at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa receive leaflets on coronavirus infection prevention – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged authorities to keep staying vigilant and adopt measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He recently issued a directive strengthening the prevention of the coronavirus spread.

The Government has imposed a temporary ban on the entry of travelers coming from or transiting through coronavirus-hit areas.

Those who need to enter Vietnam to handle state affairs or exclusive matters must follow the nation’s health declaration procedure and stay in quarantine for 14 days.

PM Phuc stated that Vietnam has so far made positive achievements in containing the disease, known as Covid-19, but the epidemic has spread to other parts of the world, and has grown unpredictable in South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran.

In the spirit of fighting the outbreak as one “fights an enemy,” he ordered close monitoring of arriving passengers and strict observance of countermeasures in the aviation, tourism and goods transport sectors.

He told the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the Chinese side that Vietnamese citizens from China’s coronavirus-hit areas are only allowed to enter Vietnam through the international border gates.

The ministry must also tell Vietnamese citizens living and working in South Korea, where a cluster of novel coronavirus cases hit Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk Province, to closely observe guidelines and recommendations on infection prevention.

At the same time, Vietnamese citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travels to virus-affected areas. If they need to go there, they would have to face a 14-day quarantine upon return.

The Ministry of National Defense was ordered to prepare necessary facilities to receive people in quarantine.

The Ministry of Transport was requested to redirect flights starting or transiting from South Korea’s virus-hit areas to land at Van Don Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, Phu Cat Airport in the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh and Can Tho Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security must provide local governments information on all arriving passengers from South Korea from February 11 in order to ensure monitoring and quarantine procedures are conducted if necessary.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that South Korea, with 1,261 cases – the most outside of China – had reported 284 new ones including a U.S. soldier, as authorities readied an ambitious plan to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of the outbreak.

Of the new cases, 134 were from Daegu City, where the virus is believed to have been passed among members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The U.S. military confirmed that a 23-year-old soldier based at Camp Carroll, some 20 kilometers from Daegu, had been infected and was in quarantine at home.