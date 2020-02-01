PM assures French Ambassador over coronavirus

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) receives French Ambassador Nicolas Warnery in Hà Nội on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for French Ambassador Nicolas Warnery.

Phúc told his guest that the Vietnamese Government is adopting concrete measures to mitigate the outbreak of coronavirus with the involvement of Vietnamese doctors who studied in France.

Warnery said France was also taking drastic actions against the outbreak.

According to the diplomat, his mission during his tenure is to step up the implementation of agreements reached during leaders’ visits.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam’s role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he expressed his delight that both Việt Nam and France support multilateralism and respect international law.

On the East Sea issue, the diplomat reiterated France’s support for international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

France backs the ratification of the European Union – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), he said.

He said the French Development Agency (AFD) had invested in many projects in Việt Nam, including a recent environmental project, contributing to delivering on commitments under the Paris Agreement.

France is also keen to boost collaboration with Việt Nam across education, health care, e-government, and step up several projects in Hà Nội to improve air quality, infrastructure, environment and culture, the diplomat said.

PM Phúc thanked France for its support to Việt Nam in pushing forward the European Parliament’s ratification of the EVFTA and EVIPA. He suggested France complete the adoption of the two agreements.

Speaking highly of France’s stance on the East Sea issue, he proposed France play an active and constructive role in the region and expressed appreciation for the country’s commitments and initiatives on global issues, including climate change, sustainable development, multilateralism and trade liberalisation.

The PM thanked France for helping the Vietnamese Government build the national public services portal and launch e-government, as well as climate change response projects.

He said Việt Nam was willing to work with France in fields of its strength, including in aviation. — VNS