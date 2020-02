PM approves Becamex Binh Dinh industrial zone project

An artist’s impression of Becamex Binh Dinh Integrated Township and Industrial Park – PHOTO: COURTESY OF BECAMEX

HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 18 signed a decision approving the investment in Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Zone project, which covers 1,000 hectares of land in the central province of Binh Dinh.

Set to be located in Canh Vinh Commune of Van Canh District, the project requires over VND3.3 trillion in funding. Of this, some VND500 billion comes from Becamex Binh Dinh JSC, the project’s investor; more than VND2 trillion is from bank loans; and the remainder will be mobilized from other sources.

The project must be executed within 10 years from the date its investment was approved.

PM Phuc assigned the provincial government to manage site clearance and compensation and collect feedback from the relevant ministries and agencies during the execution of the project.

The project is part of Becamex Binh Dinh Integrated Township and Industrial Park, which extends over 2,308 hectares of land, according to the prime minister’s Decision No. 514/QD-TTg, dated May 8, 2019, approving the overall adjustment of the general construction plan for Nhon Hoi Economic Zone.

Becamex Binh Dinh Integrated Township and Industrial Park consists of two phases. Phase 1 covers roughly 1,425 hectares of industrial land, and residential and resettlement areas, while Phase 2 covers 883 hectares of land that will become an Urban, Services and Commercial area with a total investment of VND4 trillion.

The province has invested over VND1.5 trillion in developing infrastructure on the 13-kilometer-long Provincial Road 638 in the west to connect Becamex Binh Dinh Integrated Township and Industrial Park with Quy Nhon City.