The first death outside China from the coronavirus is a 44-year-old Chinese man from the city of Wuhan who appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines. AFP/VNA Photo BEIJING — The Philippines reported the first death on Sunday outside of China from a new coronavirus, deepening global fears about an epidemic that has claimed more than 300 lives. The first foreign fatality came as an increasing number of governments around the world closed their borders to people from China in a bid to stop it spreading. Since emerging from the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has infected 14,000 people across China and spread to 24 countries. China has locked down Wuhan and surrounding cities in a bid to contain the virus, but it has continued to spread, prompting a hard-hit eastern city far from the epicentre to impose similar draconian measures on Sunday. The country was also on the last day of an extended Lunar New Year holiday, meaning people are starting to return home on planes and trains, though many businesses will remain closed for at least another week. The World Health Organisation (WHO) Thursday declared the situation a global… Read full this story

Philippines reports first virus death outside China have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.