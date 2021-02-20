Pharmacies battle for market share, illustration photo Pharmacity Pharmacy JSC, the largest retail chain in the sector in Vietnam, recently wrapped up investment of VND735 billion ($31.8 million) in a Series C funding round. The company however did not disclose the names of the investors. The fresh funding will be used to ramp up Pharmacity’s expansion plans. The company wants to reach a target of opening 1,000 stores across the nation by the end of next year. Since its establishment in 2012, Pharmacity has operated over 250 modern and convenient stores in its retail pharma chain across seven cities and provinces. The company is aiming for more than VND3 trillion ($130 million) in revenue, up 230 per cent against last year. At the end of 2019, private equity firm Mekong Capital issued funding to the group. Chad Ovel, a partner at Mekong Capital, said that Pharmacity was the first retailer in the sector to demonstrate that all of Vietnam’s regulations and compliance thresholds can be met and still generate healthy store level profitability. The investment reflects the attractiveness of Vietnam’s retail pharmacy market, which has gained more momentum over the past few years. In December, Japanese drugstore operator Matsumoto Kiyoshi… Read full this story

