People on virus-hit cruise ships should be denied entry to Vietnam: officials

The Saigon Times Daily

Local people wear face masks to avoid the infection of Covid-19. People coming from and passing through virus-hit areas over the past two weeks will not be allowed to enter Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Passengers on cruises affected by the coronavirus, now called Covid-19, should be considered as having come from virus-hit areas and should be refused entry to Vietnam, stated Vietnamese officials.

Malaysia on February 16 confirmed that a Westerdam cruise ship passenger, an American woman, had tested positive for the flu-like virus, reported VietnamPlus.

Accordingly, all passengers and crew on the Westerdam cruise will be refused entry to Vietnam, according to representatives of the ministries of Health and Culture, Sports and Tourism at a meeting with the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control on February 17.

The officials suggested the relevant agencies continue to comply with the prime minister’s order to handle the disease, which emerged late last year and has now killed over 1,700 people in China.

In particular, people coming from and passing through virus-hit areas over the past two weeks will not be allowed to enter Vietnam. Special cases must be subject to a 14-day quarantine period.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a telegram related to the virus outbreak to various ministries, State media agencies and television stations, as well as local governments on January 23.

PM Phuc in the telegram noted that the development of Covid-19 in mainland China was unexpected. It is an acute, highly contagious viral disease with no vaccines or specifically targeted medicines available. It can be transmitted from human to human through droplets of saliva or close contact.

He ordered the Health Ministry to tightly control the entry of passengers at border gates and to promptly place in quarantine those with suspected infections. Also, it must adopt effective solutions to respond to possible outbreaks.

Besides this, the ministries of Information and Communication; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Foreign Affairs; and Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs were told to team up with the health ministry to provide local residents with full information on the disease and warn them not to travel to virus-stricken places.