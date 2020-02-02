Located around 220 km from the mainland and 110 km from Phu Quoc Island, the southwestern island of the nation is home to 635 households. Over the past year, the locality has enjoyed stable socio-economic development.
PANO would like to introduce some photos of the peaceful atmosphere on the island before, during, and after Tet.
|Tho Chau commune has only one village along a 1km-long road where all villagers live and electricity is generated around the clock.
|On the island, many projects for socio-economic development and defense-security are under construction.
|A corner of the island commune
|Mainland fishermen celebrating New Year on the island
|Canoes are the main means of transport to carry people from ships to the island
|Most local residents make a living by fishing.
|Peaceful afternoon in Tho Chau island commune
|Forests are the pride of the island troops and people. They are well preserved and promoted by troops and civilians on the island.
Translated by Tran Hoai
