The Nguyen Van Linh Award, the first of its kind organized by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), aims to honour trade union officials who had effective and creative initiatives and solutions to improve in trade union operations, benefiting labourers and contributing to the development of localities, agencies and units.

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (right) meeting with outstanding leaders of local trade unions

At the meeting, the Party and State leader highly valued positive contributions of workers’ movements and trade unions across the country over the years.

He lauded the VGCL’s idea of organising the award, stressing the significant role of the working class and trade unions at all levels in the revolution path of the Party and nation.

He expressed his hope that the honoured officials will continue making more contributions in trade union activities.

He asked local trade union officials to focus on improving the political firmness of workers and public servants by strengthening communications on the historical missions of the working class, while educating them on patriotism and national pride.

The leader said that today, workers’ patriotism is shown in efforts to improve capacity, skills and creativity as well as determination to overcome poverty and difficulties.

The working class should enhance their immunity against wrongful arguments and schemes of hostile forces, he underlined.

The leader also highlighted the need for trade unions at all levels to pay greater attention to ensuring the legitimate rights and interest of their members, while showing strong performance as their representative.

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and delegates posing for a joint photo

Trade union officials at all levels must continue reforming and bettering operational methods and efficiency to suit the current situation and the country’s development, he asked.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Trade Union. Since its formation in 1929, under the leadership and training of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam’s trade union has been the pioneering force in making glorious historical success of the nation, becoming a political-social organisation representing the working class, the leading class in all revolutionary periods.

