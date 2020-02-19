Party official receives Japanese Communist Party delegation

Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of the Việt Nam Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Phạm Minh Chính receives Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Ogata Yasuo during a reception in Hà Nội yesterday.

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s (CPV) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Phạm Minh Chính received Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Ogata Yasuo during a reception in Hà Nội yesterday.

Ogata is leading a JCP delegation on a working trip to Việt Nam from February 17-23.

Chính, who is also Chairman of the Việt Nam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, said the visit would help strengthen the traditional friendship between the two parties and peoples, and enrich the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia between Việt Nam and Japan.

He affirmed that via meetings and exchanges, ties between the CPV and JCP would be strengthened, contributing to raising understanding and friendship between the two peoples, as well as the development of international communist and workers’ movements.

Ogata informed the host about the outcomes of the recent JCP 28th Congress, including the adoption of the revised Party platform that presented deep analysis on the situation in Japan, the region and the world, thereby outlining orientations and goals for the JCP.

The guest said the traditional friendship between the JCP and CPV had been promoted via contact and exchanges in various forms, including theoretical exchanges and close liaisons at regional and global multilateral forums.

Earlier, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoàng Bình Quân held talks with the Japanese delegation.

The two sides discussed regional and global issues of shared concern, as well as orientations to step up ties between the two Parties, including the 10th theoretical exchange and mutual support at regional and global multilateral forums. — VNS