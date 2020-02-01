The delegation was led by Vo Van Phuong, Deputy Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.

On April 14, Choe Ryong-hae, Standing member of the Politburo, First Vice Chairman of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) of the DPRK, and President of the Presidium of the DPRK’s Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA), hosted a reception for Phuong, during which he said the delegation’s visit is a great encouragement to the DPRK Party, State and people.

Vo Van Phuong, Deputy Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education (L) and Choe Ryong-hae , First Vice Chairman of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) of the DPRK, and President of the Presidium of the DPRK’s Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA)

This is a meaningful activity to promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries’ people, helping to strengthen the traditional friendship between the CPV and the WPK, he added.

Choe thanked leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their warm welcome for Chairman of the WPK and the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un during his recent visit to Vietnam.

For his part, Phuong congratulated the DPRK Party, Government and people on new achievements in the cause of national construction. He also congratulated Choe on his recent election as First Vice Chairman of the SAC and President of the Presidium of the DPRK’s SPA.

He hoped the Vietnamese art delegation’s performance will leave a good impression on the DPRK people.

Previously, Ri Su-yong, Politburo member, Vice Chairman of the WPK Central Committee and head of the WPK International Affairs Department also hosted a reception for Phuong.

Phuong had a working session with Ri Yong-sik, First Vice Head of the WPK Central Committee’s Information and Publicity Department, during which the two officials discussed orientations for cooperation between the two agencies in the coming time, and agreed to enhance coordination among agencies of the CPV and WPK in organizing activities to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the DPRK in 2020.

During their stay, the Vietnamese delegates has visited cultural, art and historical sites in Pyongyang.

Source: VNA