Vietnamese Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and his Lao counterpart General Chansamone Chanyalath co-chaired the event.

Vietnamese Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich speaks at the ceremony.

Present at the event were Director of the General Department of Politics (GDP) of the Vietnam People’s Army General Luong Cuong and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, among others.

On the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the VPA, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic decided to present noble orders to individuals and groups of the VPA to acknowledge their contributions to promoting the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao peoples and militaries.

On December 12, 2019, the Lao State President decided to reward the First-class Issara (Freedom) Order and the Second-class order to General Lich and General Cuong, respectively. In turn, on January 21, 2019, the Vietnamese State President also signed a decision to present the First-class Independence Order to Lao General Chanyalath.

General Lich hands over the First-class Independence Order to General Chanyalath.

At the meeting, under the authority of the Vietnamese State President, General Lich handed over the First-class Independence Order to General Chanyalath. Meanwhile, the Lao Defense Minister also presented the First-class Issara order to the VPA and other Lao noble orders to senior leaders of the Vietnamese Defense Ministry, GDP, and General Staff.

Addressing the event, General Lich congratulated General Chanyalath on receiving such a noble order from the Vietnamese State, affirming that it is Vietnam’s recognition of his significant contributions to the great traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, General Lich expressed his sincere thanks to the Lao Party and State as well as General Chanyalath for granting the Lao noble orders to individuals and groups of the Vietnamese military.

General Chanyalath rewards the First-class Issara (Freedom) Order to General Lich.

Over the past years, defense cooperation between the two countries has been increasingly strengthened and developed. It is considered an important pillar of the bilateral friendship and comprehensive cooperation as it promotes the stability and development of the two countries, said General Lich.

The Vietnamese Defense Minister hoped that the two militaries will further promote defense cooperation, making contributions to the national defense and development of each country, as well as to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

For his part, General Chanyalath expressed his honor and pride to receive the noble order by the Vietnamese State. He underlined the remarkable support from the Vietnamese Party, Government, military, and people to Laos over the past time.

On this occasion, authorized by the Cambodian King, the Cambodian Defense Ministry also presented noble orders to groups and individuals of the Vietnamese Defense Ministry.

Translated by Minh Anh