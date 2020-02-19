|
|No subsidies for sugar sector: PM
|
|Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020,12:20 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- New system for ethanol good, demand should further improve: Narendra Murkumbi, Shree Renuka Sugars
- India will continue to be world's No 1 sugar producer
- Very little chance of sugar prices dropping in the next 5 years: Narendra Murkumbi, MD, Shree Renuka Sugars
- Oparanya unveils team to revive troubled sugar mill
- N713bn subsidy could have been used to develop infrastructure -–– DAPPMAN
- Pakistan's economic sector had comfortably stabilised: Hafeez Shaikh
- China considers cutting electric-car subsidies again
- China has been slashing its electric car subsidies. That could backfire
- REVEALED: FG spends N383bn on fuel subsidy in 7 months
- ‘Asian century, personal chemistry’: Chinese media on Xi Jinping’s meeting with PM Modi in Mamallapuram