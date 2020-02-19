No subsidies for sugar sector: PM

The Saigon Times Daily

A farmer harvests sugarcane in the Mekong Delta region – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Government will work out all possible solutions to help the sugar sector restructure its production but will not provide subsidies, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated, encouraging local sugar firms to pursue restructuring efforts more aggressively to compete with foreign firms.

At a Cabinet meeting on February 18 to seek solutions to obstacles facing the local sugar sector, PM Phuc required local sugar firms to compete fairly with their foreign rivals, adding that poor-performing enterprises would be eliminated, news site Vietnamplus reported.

According to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the sector is facing multiple difficulties, with many firms reporting losses.

Sugarcane prices have fallen by VND100,000-VND200,000 to VND700,000-VND800,000 per ton. Seven sugar plants have suspended their operations.

As the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) has lowered the tax rates for sugar imports from ASEAN markets to only 0%-5% since January 1 and many countries worldwide provide subsidies for their products, the prices of sugar imports to Vietnam are low.

The Government leader noted that the local sugar sector has yet to commit to restructuring efforts amid the deep international integration process.

Regarding obstacles facing the sector, PM Phuc pointed out that Vietnam has participated in not only the ATIGA but also 12 other free trade agreements. In addition, climate change has caused a drought in the country.

He also mentioned trade fraud, unreasonable policies and the ineffective application of science and technology in sugar production as hindrances to the sector’s development.

However, the sector still has opportunities for development. This year, the global sugar price may increase, creating opportunities for local firms.

At the meeting, PM Phuc approved the Vietnam Sugarcane and Sugar Association’s proposal to apply trade remedies against imported liquid sugar and other sugar products in line with international regulations, enhance the fight against sugar smuggling and trade fraud and fix the price of electricity generated from byproducts of sugarcane.

The prime minister also agreed to assign the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to increase the investment in new sugarcane varieties and farming areas. The State Bank of Vietnam should extend loan payment deadlines for sugarcane growers in areas facing difficulties and offer preferential loans to effective sugar firms.