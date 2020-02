New coronavirus case announced in Vietnam

The Saigon Times Daily

Khanh Hoa Hospital for Tropical Diseases, where the new coronavirus case is being treated – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health today, February 1, announced a new Wuhan coronavirus case in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa. This is the sixth case tested positive for the virus in the country.

The patient is a front-desk receptionist at a hotel in the province. She was reportedly in close contact with the first cases of coronavirus infection in Vietnam-a Chinese father and his son, the local media reported.

She showed signs of fever and cough at first and was later isolated. She is now being treated at Khanh Hoa Hospital for Tropical Diseases, and is now in stable condition.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, she returned to her hometown in Khanh Hoa Province’s Van Ninh District, so the local authorities have put a number of people who might have close contacts with her on the monitoring list.

Other staff of the hotel who were also in close contact with the two Chinese patients have been listed for monitoring.