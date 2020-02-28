Nam reaches quarter-finals at Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament

Lý Hoàng Nam of Việt Nam beat Federico Iannaccone in the second round of the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament. — Photo of VTF

HÀ NỘI — Lý Hoàng Nam came from behind for the second match in a row to earn a berth in the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament’s quarter-finals on Thursday in Egypt.

The Vietnamese beat Federico Iannaccone of Italy 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 in the second-round match.

He missed his chance to win in the first set when he was up 5-4 and had two break points. But Iannaccone successfully saved both to level 5-5, before he won two next games to take the set.

However, Iannaccone was exhausted in the second and third set. He showed his lack of energy in serving and returning and was unable to save his break points.

Nam quickly finished the match to advance to the last-eight where he will face No 6 seed Daniele Capecchi also from Italy

Capecchi who is the world No 629, 81 spots higher than Nam, won 7-5, 6-1 over Simon Anthony Ivanov of Bulgaria in the previous match. VNS