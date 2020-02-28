Nam reaches quarter-finals at Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament

HÀ NỘI — Lý Hoàng Nam came from behind for the second match in a row to earn a berth in the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament’s quarter-finals on Thursday in Egypt.
The Vietnamese beat Federico Iannaccone of Italy 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 in the second-round match.
He missed his chance to win in the first set when he was up 5-4 and had two break points. But Iannaccone successfully saved both to level 5-5, before he won two next games to take the set.
However, Iannaccone was exhausted in the second and third set. He showed his lack of energy in serving and returning and was unable to save his break points.
Nam quickly finished the match to advance to the last-eight where he will face No 6 seed Daniele Capecchi also from Italy
Capecchi who is the world No 629, 81 spots higher than Nam, won 7-5, 6-1 over Simon Anthony Ivanov of Bulgaria in the previous match. VNS
- Nam enters quarter-final of Việt Nam F3 Futures
- Ly Hoang Nam enters quarter-final of Vietnam F3 Futures
- Viet Nam beaten in finals at six-a-side tournament
- Viet Nam to host three Men's Futures tennis tournaments
- Nam enters quarter-final of Vietnam F3 Futures
- Vietnamese players reach Asian tennis championship quarter-finals
- Quan cruises into quarter-finals as Thien falls out
- Quan faces young gun Thien in quarter-finals
- Hoang Thach Cup International Table-Tennis tournament 2013 ends
- 2015 International Table Tennis Tournament for Hoang Thach Cup opens