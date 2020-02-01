Deputy Defense Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don, head of the steering committee, chaired the meeting. At the meeting, Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, Chief of the Military Medical Department under the General Department of Logistics, reported preparations for the prevention of the pneumonia-like disease caused by coronavirus. According to the report issued by the Ministry of Health, as of January 31 (7:30a.m.), there are 9.480reported cases worldwide with213 confirmed deaths. The disease has spread to more than 10 countries and territories. In Vietnam, nearly 100 people have been put under supervision; 36 cases have been quarantined for further notice and five cases were confirmed as contracting the disease.

At the event

As soon as learning the information about the virus, the military medical sector has taken measures to cope with the epidemic while directing military medical units and hospitals to properly apply response measures. Quarantine and control areas have also been set up at military medical facilities while coordination with civilian medical facilities has been well-maintained.

Addressing the meeting, General Don hailed the efforts of relevant units and agencies and required them to closely follow the situation and developments of the epidemic. The Military Medical Department and military medical sector are to urgently inform, issue reports on the situation and coordinate with related organs to boost dissemination, and resolutely prevent the virus from affecting the military.

Military hospitals and medical facilities in the military are to review their medical equipment and materials while maintaining field medical teams, andbe ready to establish field hospitals when needed. Task force units should also be formed to quickly respond to any arising situations. The border force is tasked with closely coordinating with other relevant forces to strictly monitor the entry and exit of people, especially those from infected areas.

To be ever-ready for preventing the epidemic in a timely manner, the steering committee will reconvene for meetings when new developments of the epidemic are reported. The military medical sector will serve as the vanguard force in the country’s medical sector to effectively prevent the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Vietnam.

