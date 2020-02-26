Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy (centre) and the first and second runners-up (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Miss Vietnam 2020, the biennial national beauty contest, has opened for Vietnamese young women aged between 18 and 27.

The pageant will run from May to August with different rounds to select the winner as well as the first and second runners-up. There will be also awards for Miss Fashion, Miss Sports and Miss Talent.

Tran Tieu Vy, an 18-year-old girl from central Quang Nam province, overcame 42 other finalists to take the crown in 2018.

Bui Phuong Nga, who was born in the central province of Ha Tinh, and Nguyen Thi Thuy An from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, were the first and second runners-up.

Since its inception in 1988, Miss Vietnam has emerged as one of the most prestigious national beauty contests, celebrating Vietnamese women’s beauty, spirit, lifestyle and talent./.