PANO – Military Zone 7’s Command on February 23rd held a get-together for former doctors, who had worked at hospitals in the zone, in the celebration of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day. Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien attended the event.

At the get-together.

At the get-together, participants reviewed the day’s tradition to highlight their doctors’ responsibilities during the national construction and defence cause.

Accordingly, the unit’s health sector has always heightened its doctors’ medical ethics and professionalism, as well as upgraded medical equipment in order to fulfill all assigned missions in providing health check-ups and treatment for troops and locals.

Translated by Chung Anh

