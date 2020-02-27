Mai House Philharmonic to hold classical concert in HCMC

Young musicians of The Mai House Philharmonic will give a classical music performance at Mai House Saigon in mid-March – PHOTO: COURTESY OF MAI HOUSE PHILHARMONIC

HCMC – The Mai House Philharmonic will present a youthful classical concert at Mai House Saigon on March 14, starting at 7 p.m.

They will perform “Violin Concerto Spring/La Primavera” by Vivaldi, “Spring Serenade No. 13” by Mozart, and “Student String Quartet” by Joe Hisaishi.

Audience will also enjoy masterpieces by other famous composers such as Brahms, Piazzolla, Kalinnikov, Monti, Shostakovich, and Rachmaninoff.

The Mai House Philharmonic comprises young musicians that studied professional musical instruments and have the aspiration to introduce their music to the public.

Those interested can register for the “Spring” concert by writing to [email protected], or calling 0906169649. Entry is free, but a donation of VND300,000 is suggested.