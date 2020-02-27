Khánh Hòa Province clear of COVID-19

Officers check medical declarations of passengers from South Korea entering Cam Ranh International Airport in Khánh Hòa Province on February 25. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Dũng

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday officially announced that the COVID-19 epidemic had ended in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa.

Under the decision signed by Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, the MoH asked the province to continue supervising and ensuring preventive measures are followed.

Khánh Hòa had one case of the disease, who recovered on January 17. Since then the province has not recorded any new cases.

Earlier, the Government issued several documents regulating norms to declare the end of an infectious epidemic.

Under the latest decision, the COVID-19 has an incubation period of about 14 days, and the period for detecting no new cases is 28 days. The period is counted from the date that the latest case is quarantined at a medical station.

The last of Việt Nam’s 16 COVID-19 patients was discharged from the Quang Hà General Medical Clinic in Vĩnh Phúc Province on Wednesday morning. No new cases have been reported during the last 14 days across the country. — VNS