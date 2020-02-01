K-pop stars to wow Vietnamese audience

The 2020 K-Pop Super Concert will take place at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, on January 11, gathering some of South Korea’s top stars.

Lee Taemin, the main artist of SHINee, will perform hits at the K-Pop Super Concert. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

The concert will feature bands EXO-SC, NCT 127, Elris, ACE, and Alphabat. Among them, EXO-SC with Chanyeol and Sehun and NCT 127 were founded and managed by SM Entertainment, one of South Korea’s biggest showbiz firms.

Lee Taemin, the main artist of SHINee, will perform hits from solo albums such as Ace (2014), Press It (2016), Move (2017) and Want (2019). He won the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) award for Best Dance Performance in both 2016 and 2017.

Young and talented Vietnamese singers Dong Nhi and Toc Tien will also perform.

The concert aims to celebrate the 27th anniversary diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) and was organised by Radio Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnam’s To&Ro Media Company and the RoK’s Sublime Entertainment Company.

NCT 127 group will perform at the K-Pop Super Concert.

“In recent months, fan clubs of the Korean artists have shown their enthusiasm for the concert,” said Hien. “This is the first big concert of the new year, we are sure that audiences are eager to see their idols performing on the stage.”

“It’s not easy to invite many singers and bands from Korea to perform together. We have attempted to host the concert professionally with high quality in art.”

Singer Toc Tien will join Korean artists with exciting songs. — Photo kenh14.vn

“We tried to strengthen the understanding and connection. It’s the key to collaborating successfully,” he said.

“With our efforts, we expect that the concert will leave a good impression among Vietnamese and international audiences.”

Tickets for the event are priced from VND500,000 to 5 million (US$25-250) at https://ticketbox.vn. — VNS