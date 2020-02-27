Japanese firm hopes to supply LNG to thermal power plant in Cần Thơ City

CẦN THƠ — Japanese JERA Co Inc has expressed a desire to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Ô Môn 1 thermal power plant in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ.
In a working session with vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trương Quang Hoài Nam, JERA’s representative Shinsuke Nakayama said it now has a base depot in Việt Nam and is investing in a LNG warehouse and Cà Ná LNG-fueled power complex with a total capacity of 6,000MW in the south central province of Ninh Thuận.
JERA believes that it is able to ensure a stable LNG supply to Cần Thơ at reasonable prices, firstly for the operation of the Ô Môn 1 thermal power plant, he said.
