Japanese firm hopes to supply LNG to thermal power plant in Cần Thơ City

Ô Môn 1 thermal power plant. JERA Co Inc expects to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the plant in Cần Thơ City. Photo evn.com.vn

CẦN THƠ — Japanese JERA Co Inc has expressed a desire to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Ô Môn 1 thermal power plant in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ.

In a working session with vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trương Quang Hoài Nam, JERA’s representative Shinsuke Nakayama said it now has a base depot in Việt Nam and is investing in a LNG warehouse and Cà Ná LNG-fueled power complex with a total capacity of 6,000MW in the south central province of Ninh Thuận.

JERA believes that it is able to ensure a stable LNG supply to Cần Thơ at reasonable prices, firstly for the operation of the Ô Môn 1 thermal power plant, he said.