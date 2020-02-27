Hitting a red-tape roadblock

By Son Nguyen

The long-awaited Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project has come to a standstill as a result of red tape, and the snag this time is costly, with trillions of Vietnam dong to be lost. Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) as the project owner submitted a proposal to the Government last week seeking approval to put the entire project on hold so as to avoid more losses, although construction on the project has actually stopped.

The expressway is designed to stretch 57.7km, linking Long An Province, HCMC and Dong Nai, with an approved investment of VND31.32 trillion, or some US$1.6 billion, with Japan lending US$635 million via Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and a similar sum offered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), according to Phap Luat Online. The balance comes from Vietnam’s reciprocal capital. The project, which got off the ground in July 2014 with 11 packages awarded to many contractors, was initially planned to be opened to traffic in 2018, but a lot of hiccups in development have derailed the scheme.

In its proposal, VEC stated that it was no longer able to pool financial sources to pay contractors, and if the project continues, the amount of money as compensation to contractors would skyrocket. The cost overruns at two packages to build two bridges on the expressway, namely Binh Khanh in HCMC and Phuoc Khanh in Dong Nai Province, have already reached an estimated US$70 million, while no estimates on the total extra costs are available for the entire project, according to the news site Vietnamfinance.vn.

In fact, work on the two bridges has been paralyzed for months.

Vietnamfinance.vn says that the contractors of these two packages have since the middle of last year lodged complaints over overdue settlements of their workloads and demanded payment of additional costs due to the delays. Package J1 to build Binh Khanh Bridge has seen a cost overrun of US$32 million while package J3 to build Phuoc Khanh Bridge suffered an extra cost of US$38 million, according to Tuoi Tre. The former package was put on hold in late October while the latter was shelved in late September, according to Phap Luat Online.

In a report on the project progress, Tuoi Tre reflects how work has stalled. The construction site for Binh Khanh Bridge has been inactive for long, with building materials and machines scattered around while no workers are seen. At the intersection between the planned expressway and HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District, weed has been growing thickly over the half-done construction components.

An official with VEC told Tuoi Tre that “there are now around 200 engineers and workers assigned to the 11 construction packages, but they are mainly present to keep watch of equipment and materials. The entire project in full swing required some 2,000 workers and engineers, but most of them have been laid off due to the disrupted construction.”

The VEC representative remarked that the total cost overruns will rise further if compensation for other packages is taken into account.

As covered in local media, capital sources for VEC to implement the project have been frozen largely owing to time-consuming administrative procedures.

VEC has not received investment advances from the Government, and the key hindrance to the capital disbursement for VEC is the overlapping function between the Ministry of Transport and the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC), Baogiaothong.vn reports, citing Tran Van Tam, general director of VEC. “The biggest problem faced by Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway is the overlapping authority between the corporation’s administering agency and the State agency responsible for public investment, i.e. the Ministry of Transport and the CMSC, resulting in the allocation of public investment for the project being suspended since early 2019,” Tam is quoted by the news site as saying.

Seconding the point, Dinh Manh Duc, a senior official with the transport ministry, admits on the news site that regarding the project’s finance, it is difficult to establish the authority of the ministry and the CMSC.

Clarifying the issue, Tuoi Tre says that since the VEC administration job was handed over to the CMSC, relevant authorities have not pinpointed whether the committee or the transport ministry would be responsible to allocate public investment for infrastructure projects executed by VEC.

The financing zigzag in this case, according to Tuoi Tre, also stems from resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government that ban allocations of foreign funds for VEC projects, as the State-owned corporation had not fulfilled its financial restructuring plan as demanded by central authorities.

The project’s vision has become all the more blurry now that the financing agreement with the ADB as a key lender has expired. Lao Dong says the regional lender has suspended the undisbursed sum of US$170 million for the project as the financing agreement already expired on October 30, 2019 while negotiations for extending the deal have not been started.

According to Vietnamfinance.vn, the project, which was initially scheduled for completion in late 2018, is now only 76% complete, and progress has been nearly two years behind schedule. With the capital channel being stonewalled, it is unknown how central authorities could address the many problems surrounding the project and when work on the expressway could resume.

Completion of the project had earlier been rescheduled, with part of the expressway – a section from Long An Province’s to HCMC’s Nha Be District – expected to be ready in late 2019, and now, the foot-dragging project will be delayed much further again. A leader of VEC, according to Tuoi Tre, says that the progress has now been adjourned by six to eight months due to the current suspension, and the entire project can only be completed in 2022 instead of mid-2021 as expected.

In an editorial, Lao Dong points out that the key problem with Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project is not the lack of funding but the capacity to manage and disburse capital. “The reason is stated to be a lack of funding. Frankly speaking, it is not because of a lack of capital, but the multiple obstacles in the mechanisms to allocate and disburse funds, which is totally a subjective reason,” says the paper, criticizing the rampant red tape in the public investment approval process.

With two years behind schedule, and possibly more years to come, the total damage is unmeasurable, says the paper. “That means the final loss (in this project) is yet to be calculated […], but the biggest loss is the eroded confidence when ‘delayed progress’ has become a chronic disease in capital construction,” says the paper.