HCMC residents help consume excess farm produce

The Saigon Times Daily

Shoppers inspect watermelons at a supermarket. Residents, organizations and supermarkets are helping farmers offload their farm produce – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Farmers from various provinces and cities across the country are having difficulty finding outlets for watermelons, so residents in HCMC are helping them by purchasing the product.

The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and TTC Group on February 11 bought 20 tons of watermelons to support farmers in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

The two will also buy 20 tons of dragon fruit grown by farmers in Binh Thuan this week, VietnamPlus news site reported.

Dang Hong Anh, chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, stated that given the hardship facing farmers, the association decided to purchase watermelons and store them at the headquarters of TTC Group on Hoang Van Thu Street in Tan Binh District.

Apart from providing the watermelons to employees, the association and TTC Group will collaborate with the Tan Binh Women Association and other organizations to present the farm produce to poverty-stricken residents in the city.

Besides this, many city residents have started purchasing more farm produce.

Tuong Vi, a resident in Binh Thanh District, said that she has called on others to buy watermelons in support of farmers, who have been unable to export their products to China due to the Wuhan coronavirus.

Similarly, many residents have bought a large volume of watermelons from a point of sale on Do Xuan Hop Street in District 9.

A representative of a volunteer group that has set up another point of sale on Lac Long Quan Street in District 11 remarked that the group has bought 10 tons of watermelons from farmers in Gia Lai Province at a price of VND5,000 per kilogram, including transportation fees.

The group will use the proceeds from the sales of the watermelons to continue supporting farmers.

My Trang, residing in District 8, pointed out that all types of farm produce, including fruit, are healthy food. Aside from supporting farmers, consuming farm produce offers many health benefits and contributes to community development in Vietnam.

In addition, many store and supermarket chains in HCMC, including Saigon Co.op and Big C, are running promotional and discount programs to help farmers offload their farm produce.

Saigon Co.op purchases 21.3 tons of dragon fruit and 50 tons of watermelons per day on average, while Big C purchases 23.5 tons of dragon fruit and 38 tons of watermelons per day.