HCMC extends school break to combat spread of Covid-19

The Saigon Times Daily

Students are seen at Marie Curie High School in HCMC’s District 3 after completing their English test for the national high school exam 2019. The city has extended school closures due to the Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The authority of HCMC has extended school closures from March 8 to 15, depending upon educational stages, in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was passed today, February 29, by the HCMC People’s Committee, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.

Specifically, students from kindergarten school children to eleventh graders, as well as students at foreign language centers, soft skill training and coaching centers, will remain home until March 15.

Meanwhile, twelfth graders will be off from school until March 8.

Also, college students and those in vocational schools are permitted to remain at home until the end of March.

The municipal government has asked the city’s departments of Education and Training, Labor, Invalid, and Social Affairs to cooperate with the Health Department to provide the latest information about the outbreak prior to the opening of schools, and work out plans for classes to return to normal.

Also, these departments were tasked with guiding educational institutions to adopt measures to ensure teaching and learning activities are carried out according to regulated schedules.

Earlier, the city shut down schools from February 3 to February 29. During this period, the HCMC Education and Training Department issued guidelines, ordering schools to adopt hygiene measures to combat the epidemic to ensure the safety of students.