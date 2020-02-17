Fears of COVID-19 infection have discouraged people from participating in blood drives. Many university students, a major proportion of blood donors, have not yet returned to major cities during the prolonged school closure, worsening the situation.
|Ho Chi Minh City’s youths donate their blood
The event was expected to attract 1,700 donors, mainly workers and those from armed forces in the city’s 19 districts.
At the blood donation venue, antiseptic solution was provided for donors. Along with normal procedures, donors got body temperature measurement, washed their hands with santinizers and wore face masks.
