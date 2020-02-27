Hanoi Party chief seeks to put urban railway into operation soon

New Party Secretary of Hanoi City Vuong Dinh Hue (R) at a working session on February 26. New Party Secretary of Hanoi City Vuong Dinh Hue seeks to put the Cat linh-Ha Dong urban railway project into commercial service as soon as possible – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – New Party Secretary of Hanoi City Vuong Dinh Hue plans to work with the Ministry of Transport to find ways to put the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project into commercial service as soon as possible.

Speaking at a working session with the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Hanoi chapter on February 26, Hue noted that the Ministry of Transport will take primary responsibility for the urban railway project.

However, the project is being developed within the city, so the municipal government and the ministry will come to the table to start operations, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported, citing Hue.

He also proposed the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Hanoi chapter and the competent agencies gather feedback on the difficulties facing residents, such as traffic jams and traffic accidents, to address them promptly.

Apart from asking the competent agencies to handle the situation of motorcycle drivers driving on sidewalks during peak hours, Hue raised the issues of air quality, water safety and waste treatment at the working session.

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project was approved for construction by the Ministry of Transport in early October 2008, with total investment of over VND8.7 trillion, or US$552 million at the then exchange rate. During the process of developing the project, its investment requirement ballooned to a whopping VND18 trillion, or US$868 million, with US$670 million in loans from China.

After repeated delays, the 13-kilometer Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway was completed, with 12 stations and one depot, but it has yet to start official operations. The urban railway system runs from Cat Linh Station in downtown Dong Da District to the Yen Nghia Station southwest of Ha Dong District.