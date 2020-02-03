The opening ceremony was attended by Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission Vo Van Thuong, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, along with officials of other central agencies.
|About 10,000 books published in different periods are on display. Photo: qdnd.vn
The display features about 10,000 books published in different periods, aiming to give visitors an overview of the Party’s establishment, and the leadership role of the Party and late President Ho Chi Minh in the fight for national independence, as well as in national development and defense. It also looks to introduce the country’s achievements in the reform, development and international integration process, and in the Party building at present.
Besides, some publishers also showcase their books at the event such as the National Political Publishing House, the Political Theory Publishing House, and the People’s Public Security Publishing House.
Book introduction activities and meetings with authors will also form part of the exhibition, which will run through February 9.
Source: VNA
- Exhibitions mark 50-year implementation of late President’s Testament
- Exhibition marks Tibet as inspiration for painters
- Prince Charles will mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on his FIRST royal tour of Israel and the Palestinian Occupied Territories next month
- 4 panda cubs mark half-year anniversary in SW China zoo
- Watch: Friends of Jamal Khashoggi mark one year anniversary of his murder
- Sylvester Stallone marks 'Rocky II' anniversary with heartfelt post telling fans to 'keep punching'
- Exhibition on memories of war opens in HCM City
- Traditional Tet spaces to be recreated in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
- Exhibition tours Beijing to mark Macao anniversary
- Ink wash painting exhibition celebrates National Day