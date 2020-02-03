The opening ceremony was attended by Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission Vo Van Thuong, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, along with officials of other central agencies.

About 10,000 books published in different periods are on display. Photo: qdnd.vn

The display features about 10,000 books published in different periods, aiming to give visitors an overview of the Party’s establishment, and the leadership role of the Party and late President Ho Chi Minh in the fight for national independence, as well as in national development and defense. It also looks to introduce the country’s achievements in the reform, development and international integration process, and in the Party building at present.

Besides, some publishers also showcase their books at the event such as the National Political Publishing House, the Political Theory Publishing House, and the People’s Public Security Publishing House.

Book introduction activities and meetings with authors will also form part of the exhibition, which will run through February 9.

Source: VNA