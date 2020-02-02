Hanoi authorities spray schools with disinfectant to combat nCoV infection

Schools throughout Hanoi have made efforts to clean their facilities with disinfectant spray on February 1 as a means of fighting against the potential spread of acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (nCoV).

A number of schools in Hanoi began to implement measures in a bid to clean their classrooms and equipment on February 1 as a way of preventing the spread of the nCoV infection.

Leaders of Hanoi’s Department of Education and Training join the respective school’s headmasters as they guide the cleaning process.

Each classroom at Hoang Dieu primary school in Ba Dinh district, in addition to the equipment and playground, are sprayed with disinfectant.

Moreover the tables, chairs, floors, doors, doorknobs, and corridors are special areas which need to be kept clean due to the potential risk of bacteria spreading.

According to guidelines set out by Hanoi’s Department of Education and Training, disinfectant spray is used when students are out of school, whilst rubbish must be collected ahead of the cleaning process.

A solution is created to kill bacteria.

Pham Xuan Tien, deputy director of Hanoi’s Department of Education and Training, notes that an online conference involving the participation of 5,000 teachers and staff plans to prevent the outbreak of the nCoV infection at 31 spots across the capital.

Students have also been instructed to wear face masks whilst attending school.

At present there are six cases of the nCoV infection confirmed in Vietnam, including two who are a father and son from Wuhan, China. The other four remaining cases are all Vietnamese and were confirmed on January 30 and January 31. Of the six patients, four had recently came from or returned from Wuhan, whilst the receptionist at a hotel in Nha Trang had come into close contacts with people who had been infected.

VOV