Hà Nội to pay attention to people with disabilities

A girl with a disability takes part in vocational training. Hà Nội will conduct more measures to help disabled people to integrate in the community. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will issue free bus passes to people with disabilities and continue improving infrastructure to help them access public transport.

These measures were included in a letter which the Hà Nội People’s Committee has sent to organisations around the city. The letter aims to call for more attention to people with disabilities.

The municipal authorities asked organisations to help disabled people access loans from social policy banks, social welfare and other educational, vocational training and job introduction policies.

The Department of Health must offer families screening to discover genetic disabilities, while families with disabled members must receive training on rehabilitation.

The Department of Construction must ensure buildings have disabled access, especially coach stations, medical centres and schools.

The Department of Education and Training must prepare teaching aids and methods suitable for people with disabilities.

The Department of Culture and Sports must help people with disabilities take part in sports activities, as well as offer discounted tickets to cultural, sports and tourism services.

The city police are responsible for investigating and punishing anyone taking advantage of people with disabilities to earn a profit. — VNS