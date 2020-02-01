Govt suspends issuing visas for foreigners from China

By Lan Nhi

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines and another of Jetstar Pacific. Local air carriers have canceled multiple flights to and from China – PHOTO: VNA

HANOI – The Government has suspended issuing visas for foreign tourists, including Chinese people, who have stayed in China over the last two weeks amid the accelerating spread of the novel Wuhan coronavirus worldwide.

In its latest directive on solutions to prevent the coronavirus from further spreading in Vietnam, the Government has also suspended licensing all flights to and from mainland China, except for special cases which must be approved by the prime minister.

The Government has also required ministries, agencies, localities and individuals to strictly abide by directives of the prime minister and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on the virus prevention and control.

Localities sharing the borderline with China must establish contacts with the Chinese authorities to get updates on the novel Wuhan coronavirus in order to deal with it properly.

In addition, the dispatch of Vietnamese workers to China must be halted, the government said, adding that the competent agencies must keep a close watch on Chinese laborers who have been back to Vietnam after returning to China for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Trade activities via border gates with China are not encouraged at this time.

In related news, Vietnam Airlines on January 31 announced to suspend its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen from February 4, Chengdu from February 5, and Macau from February 6.

Additionally, flights between Hanoi and Hong Kong will be suspended from February 6, while the frequency of its flights between HCMC and Hong Kong will be cut to seven from 10 per week.

Aircraft used in these flights will be sterilized.

Jetstar Pacific will also suspend its flights from Hanoi to Hong Kong from February 6, from Hanoi to Guangzhou from February 9 and from HCMC to Guangzhou from February 11.

Moreover, Vietjet has announced to suspend its flights from and to China from February 1.