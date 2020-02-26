Senior Colonel Bui Hong Quang makes a concluding speech.

The mission was briefed on the task performance of the naval region over the past time and inspected its staff work, regularity building, discipline observance, political and ideological work for troops, and weapons and military equipment maintenance for training and logistic work for troops.

Concluding the visit, Senior Colonel Quang acknowledged and lauded Naval Region 5 for its good preparations for the training season and asked the unit to promote the achieved results to raise the quality of training for newly-enlisted youths.

He also requested the unit to invest in upgrading training grounds, embrace troops’ thoughts, strictly observe discipline, and ensure logistic services and technical facilities for training and combat readiness mission.

Translated by Tran Hoai