Four more patients in coronavirus-hit province discharged

The Saigon Times Daily

Two patients pose for a photo with doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on February 18 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Four more coronavirus patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc, some 40 kilometers from Hanoi, have been discharged from hospitals today, February 18, taking the total of Vietnam’s recoveries to 11.

The Vietnam News Agency reported that two were released from the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on Tuesday morning.

Pham Van Ch., a 29-year-old man from the outlying district of Tam Duong in the province, tested positive for the virus on January 26.

He was among the eight workers of Japanese-invested Nihon Plast Co., Ltd, who were dispatched to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the fast-spreading epidemic, for a two-and-a-half-month training course before returning to Vietnam on a Southern China Airlines flight on January 17.

He presented symptoms of a sore throat and cough on January 21 and was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on January 26.

Meanwhile, N.T.Y., a 55-year-old woman from Son Loi Commune in the suburban district of Binh Xuyen, tested positive for the virus on February 9.

Y. contracted the disease from her 23-year-old neighbor, Nguyen Thi D., a worker at the Japanese firm. The worker, along with her two coworkers, was released from the same hospital on February 10.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, Y. had visited D. for about an hour. Two days later, Y. came down with a fever, headache, chest tightness, shortness of breath and cough.

She tested positive for the virus and was sent to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment.

The hospital received a total of five patients from Vinh Phuc Province. All of them were discharged after twice testing negative for the virus.

Two others released in Vinh Phuc

Doctors at a general clinic in the northern province of Vinh Phuc offer bouquets of flowers to two patients who are now free of the new coronavirus on February 18 – PHOTO: VNA

Two patients who had been treated for the virus at a general clinic in Binh Xuyen District were also discharged on Tuesday.

P.T.B., 42, had physical contact with her cousin Nguyen Thi D. on January 28 and was diagnosed with the virus on February 3. After receiving treatment, her test results were negative on February 8 and 14.

Meanwhile, D.’s 29-year-old female colleague N.T.N., who was hospitalized on February 10 after her symptoms appeared a week earlier, had negative results on two rounds of tests.

“Doctors have taken great care of us. Because of us, many people had to work hard… and could not be off for Tet. I send my thanks and apology,” N. was quoted by the local media as saying.

The clinic is still treating three other coronavirus patients who are in stable condition; they are expected to be released soon, stated an official.

So far, Vietnam has reported 16 cases of coronavirus, 11 of which are from Vinh Phuc. On February 13, the provincial government sealed off Son Loi Commune for 20 days, where some 10,000 people live, after a cluster of infections were recorded there.