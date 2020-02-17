Ford gives facelift to Ranger and Everest, launches new Ranger Limited 2020

Ford Vietnam has introduced the 2020 versions of the Ranger and Everest and launched the new Ranger Limited 2020

“The Ranger still maintains its leading position in Vietnam. To date, nearly 80,000 Ford Rangers are serving Vietnamese customers and the new generation Ford Everest is increasingly popular for its capabilities and design. I believe that the updated 2020 version of these products will bring more good value to Vietnamese customers,” said Pham Van Dung, general director of Ford Vietnam.

Ranger Limited – comfortable, powerful, affordable price

With a retail price of VND799 million ($34,740), 10 per cent VAT included, the Ranger Limited adds an interesting choice for Vietnamese customers who are seeking a harmonious combination of strength, comfort, and competitive prices in 2020.

The Ranger Limited is equipped with a 2.0L single-turbo engine, delivering 180 horsepower and an impressive 420Nm of torque. The four-wheel-drive 10-speed automatic transmission enables the Ranger Limited to deliver outstanding performance without compromising fuel economy.

The rugged looks of the Ranger Limited have seen stylistic changes with a more modern and eye-catching design. The Ranger Limited comes standard with 18-inch sport wheels like the Wildtrak, with 3D metal spokes, which is a common trend in high-end SUV models. The vehicle has a full LED headlamp which improves visibility while reducing glare for oncoming traffic.

Ranger Limited shares many interior features with the high-end Wildtrak variant, such as smart key, Start/Stop button, instrument cluster with dual 4-inch TFT screen. Additionally, luxurious leather interior, dual climates A/C, and parking camera come as standard.

Like the Ranger 2020, the SYNC 3 infotainment and connectivity system in the Ranger Limited was updated to version 3.4 with a user-friendly interface, better comparability, responsive interaction, as well as up-to-date map data.

With a competitive retail price of VND799 million ($34,740), the Ford Ranger Limited is highly attractive to customers who are interested in high-end pickups at a moderate investment.

Simultaneous upgrade – value added from Ranger and Everest

Sharing a global chassis platform, the new Everest and Ranger are equipped with Ford’s 2.0L Turbo or Single Turbo engines, and the famous Duratorq 2.2L engine, with 10- and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. With segment-leading power and torque, Ford vehicles have affirmed their performance, as well as optimal fuel efficiency.

Both the Ranger and Everest 2020 received noticeable exterior upgrades, switching from HID to full LED headlight technology, contributing to more elegant and strong styling while helping improve visibility and reducing glare for oncoming traffic.

The Ranger Wildtrak 4×4 and Everest Bi-turbo received a new USB port mounted on the rearview mirror, which provides power for a dashcam or on-roof accessories without having to connect or the need for wiring inside the cabin.

The Ford Ranger XLS 2020 infotainment system is updated to SYNC 3 with an 8-inch multicolour touchscreen. The upgraded features of SYNC 3 allow Ranger XLS owners to make a hand-free phone call, play music, navigate, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apply CarPlay. Ford AppLink allows users to mirror useful mobile applications in the much larger 8-inch touchscreen.

SYNC 3 version 3.4 in the Everest and Ranger 2020 has a user-friendly interface, better phone compatibility, and updated map data.

In addition to the base paint colours, both models have a new attractive and masculine Deep Crystal Blue option.

With the unchanged retail price, the Ranger and Everest 2020 models are now available at Ford’s authorised dealers across Vietnam.