The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi in the capital city and the Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai Hoi An in the Central province of Quang Nam get five stars, the highest ranking.

The other three are rated four-star, which are the Intercontinental Resort Da Nang Sun Peninsula in the Central city of Da Nang, and The Reverie Saigon Hotel and Park Hyatt Saigon Hotel both in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Forbes Travel Guide, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi with 364 rooms is tastefully decorated, accentuating the charm of ancient French architecture and elegant oriental motifs.

“At any location in the hotel, visitors can also take beautiful pictures, capturing moments of a memorable vacation,” it added.

In addition to comfortable and state-of-the-art facilities, Forbes Travel Guide also highly appreciates the service quality of the hotel. With experienced, dedicated and thoughtful staff, Metropole Hanoi has overcome many other competitors.

The Forbes Travel Guide identifies itself as the only global independent assessment unit in the hotel business. Only 20% of hotels rated by this organization are 5-star hotels.

The Forbes Travel Guide’s 5-star ranking is the gold standard in the hotel industry and only honors “superior service, state-of-the-art facilities and impeccable service quality.”

Founded in 1958, the Forbes Travel Guide (then called Mobil Travel Guide) is the oldest travel handbook in the US, and the first to offer a 5-star rating system for the hotel industry.

Source: VNA