Five tons of Laba bananas shipped to Japan each day

By Hung Le

Technicians at the Da K’Nang Laba Banana Cooperative use electronic chips to check the development of a banana plant. The cooperative has shipped some five tons of Laba bananas to Japan each day over the last two weeks – PHOTO: DA K’NANG LABA BANANA COOPERATIVE

HCMC – Da K’Nang Laba Banana Cooperative has shipped some five tons of Laba bananas to Japan each day over the last two weeks, the cooperative said on February 18.

Nguyen Huy Phuong, director of the cooperative, stated that it had signed an agreement with a Japanese partner to ship Laba bananas for five years.

Accordingly, the cooperative handles everything from harvesting and processing to packaging and exporting the bananas.

Given the high demand, the cooperative is set to ramp up daily shipments by 20% by mid-2020. The export volume is expected to reach 15 tons of bananas per day in the coming months, Phuong remarked.

He added that the Japanese side has offered the cooperative electronic chips to monitor the development of banana plants across 50 hectares of land.

Since its establishment in October 2018, the Da K’Nang Laba Banana Cooperative has seen the participation of farming households grow from seven to 40 in early 2020. The cooperative grows Laba bananas on a total space of 200 hectares.