Five more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations

By Thanh Thom

Top row, left to right: Vu Nhu Khue and Quan Trong Tuan. Second row, left to right: Phan Ngoc Thom, Nguyen Quoc Hai and Phan Khanh Toan in a photo handout provided by the Ministry of Public Security

HCMC – Five former chief contractors have been accused of irregularities in the construction and work approval of a 139-kilometer-long expressway in central Vietnam, whose severe degradation was reported just weeks following its opening.

The Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on Monday that the move was part of a deeper probe into a serious construction mismanagement case involving the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) and VEC’s Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway Project Management Board.

Former head of the expressway’s construction package No.4 Pham Khanh Toan and former deputy head of packages No.2 and 3B Phan Ngoc Thom are being held in police custody for alleged breaches of construction regulations that resulted in serious consequences.

Three other former heads are being charged with the same offence and are being placed under house arrest. They are Vu Nhu Khue of package No.1, Quan Trong Tuan of package No.3B and Nguyen Quoc Hai of package No.6.

Preliminary findings suggest that the five may have committed violations during the construction and acceptance phase of the expressway, causing losses for the State.

The four-lane expressway was built in five years by the State-owned VEC with a total investment of VND34.5 trillion (US$1.7 billion), funded by government bond sales and loans from the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The first section, running from Danang City to Tam Ky City of Quang Nam Province, was opened to traffic in August 2017 and the last section, from Tam Ky to Quang Ngai Province, was launched in September 2018.

Touted as an artery road linking major economic centers, many sections of the expressway were riddled with potholes, some measuring up to half a meter, just weeks later.

On being questioned by the press in October 2018, Nguyen Tien Thanh, then-director of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway Project Management Board, as the project owner, initially identified bad weather as the primary cause of the deterioration.

He claimed that downpours in early October that year coupled with heavy-duty trucks being driven on the road had caused the surface to crumble, resulting in potholes and cracks.

The Road Directorate of Vietnam then stepped in, accusing the project owner and contractors of being responsible for the poor state of the road. “The fault rests with the construction quality, not the weather,” a representative was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport sided with the Road Directorate, stressing that poor construction quality was the culprit, while Minister Nguyen Van The twice issued warnings to the VEC for several shortcomings associated with this expressway project, from construction quality to failure to ensure traffic safety.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh stated that the excuses made by Thanh were unreasonable, and he requested the Ministry of Transport to write a detailed report on the serious state of disrepair.

In November last year, Thanh and three other executives were arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction and work approval process of the expressway.