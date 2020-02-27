First two metro trains to be shipped to HCMC this year

The Saigon Times Daily

An elevated section of the Metro Line No. 1 project in Binh Thanh District. Two train cars for the urban rail line will be transported to HCMC in the middle of this year – PHOTO: LE ANH

HCMC – The first two trains for the first metro line project in HCMC will be transported to the city in the middle of this year, said Huynh Hong Thanh, deputy head of the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

On February 27, the HCMC People’s Council worked with MAUR to speed up work on the big-ticket project, connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

The trains will be put into trial operation in the third quarter of this year, Thanh stated.

According to MAUR, the project has four main packages. Package CP1a to build a tunnel linking Ben Thanh Market and the Opera House and package CP1b to construct another tunnel between Ba Son and Opera House stations are 81% complete.

Meanwhile, 82% of package CP2 to build an elevated track and depots is complete. In addition, package CP3 consisting of the purchase and installation of electrical systems, the rolling stock and rail is 54% complete.

The whole project is 71% complete. The target for the project’s workload is some 85% this year.

This metro line will have a total of 17 trains, each of them having three cars, which are produced by Japan’s Hitachi Group. The remaining trains will arrive in HCMC in phases.

The VND46.3 trillion rail line will stretch 19.7 kilometers, and have 14 stations, with three underground and 11 elevated.