First-ever cat show held in Hanoi

The Saigon Times Daily

A cat is seen on the shoulder of her owner during the Vietnam’s first cat show in Hanoi, February 16, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS

HCMC – A cat show was held in Hanoi for the first time last weekend, featuring over 50 cats of different breeds such as Exotic, Persian, and Maine-coon.

The WCF National Cat Show in Vietnam was organized by the World Cat Federation, the world’s largest federation for cats, according to Cong An Nhan Dan Online.

During the event, judges examined the cats’ fur, tails, teeth and agility. A cat named Kindly Cat Admiral won the Best General, an award for the most beautiful cat of the show.

Talking to Tuoi Tre Online, event organizer Nguyen Xuan Son said many Vietnamese breeders lack experience and knowledge but they are always willing to learn.

They need to attend cat shows like the WCF National Cat Show in Vietnam to gain more experience and knowledge to be successful in international shows, according to Anneliese Hackman, president of World Cat Federation.