Fine Arts Festival launched

HÀ NỘI — The culture ministry’s Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Department has officially called for entries to the Youth Fine Arts Festival 2020, Việt Nam Fine Arts Exhibition 2020 and ASEAN Graphic Paintings Exhibition 2020 at a press conference held today.

The Việt Nam Fine Arts Exhibition 2020 is an event to oversee fine art creations over a five-year period between 2016 and 2020.

Visitors enjoy art at the Youth Fine Arts Festival 2018. — VNA/VNS File Photo

As well as Vietnamese artists inside the country, overseas Vietnamese artists living overseas are eligible to send entries. Each can send up to three pieces, the photos of which should be sent to [email protected].

However, the organisers haven’t decided the time for the event yet.

The Youth Fine Arts Festival 2020 is open to artists between 18 and 35. The organisers encourage artists to create art works on contemporary life.

Each artist can send up to two artworks and send photos to [email protected] between March 23 and 26, 2020.

The event is planned to take place in June this year.

The organisers plan to give three first prizes, six seconds, nine thirds and ten consolation prizes.

In the meantime, the 3rd ASEAN Graphic Paintings Exhibition to be held this year will be a chance for Vietnamese and ASEAN artists to exchange.

Each artist can send photos of up to three works to [email protected].

Details of the three contests will be updated at www.ape.gov.vn. — VNS