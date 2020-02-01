Festivals canceled to prevent coronavirus spread

People should wear face masks at crowded places to prevent coronavirus infection – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked cities and provinces to temporarily cancel planned festivals to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Organizers of ongoing festivals must reduce the number of activities and the length of the festivals, and comply with the Ministry of Health’s preventive measures, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Revelers should wear face masks when attending festivals or visiting crowded places.

The government of Lao Cai Province on January 31 approved the provincial Department of Education and Training’s proposal allowing preschool and high school students to stay at home until February 5.

Dr. Truong Quy Tung, vice head of Hue University, said the university has asked its member schools to allow students to stay at home until February 10, cancel events that gather a large number of students and teachers, inform students of preventive measures, and encourage students to immediately go to the hospital if they develop symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.