Female artists showcase artworks depicting women’s beauty

The Saigon Times Daily

The “Filtered” exhibition features 14 artworks by Australian artist Helena Elias – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS

HCMC – In celebration of Valentine’s Day, two female artists are holding two separated exhibitions depicting the beauty of women in HCMC.

Vietnamese artist Bach Lan’s “Beauty” exhibition showcases 20 oil on canvas paintings depicting women with different emotions. Compared to her previous works, Lan has moderated details of nature to highlight the women’s beauty.

The exhibition runs at the HCMC Fine Arts Association at 218A Pasteur Street, District 3 until February 18.

In the “Filtered” exhibition, Australian artist Helena Elias displays 14 oil paintings. Featuring portraits of different girls and women, these artworks allow viewers to look back on how the notion of women’s beauty has been changed by social networks.

Taking place at 62 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1, the exhibition will close on February 20.