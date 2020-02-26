|
|Female artist showcases artworks about ordinary life
|
|Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020,16:50 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- The Meaning of Hijab According to Six Female Artists
- News Filipino-Spanish artist shows PH rural life in London
- News Filipino artists showcase works at Artexpo New York
- Female artists, art biennial to grace National Gallery this year
- Masterpiece theatre: Chinese make-up artist brings paintings to life
- Regine is Favorite Female Artist
- Saville painting sets auction record for a living female artist
- For this female para athlete, tragedy becomes life changing
- Top artists showcase their masterpieces at National Museum
- 19 young artists showcase interpretations on Basoeki Abdullah’s portrait paintin...