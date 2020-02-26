Female artist showcases artworks about ordinary life

The Saigon Times Daily

“Appreciating Beauty V”, one of Le Thuy’s paintings being displayed at Craig Thomas Gallery – PHOTO: COURTESY OF CRAIG THOMAS GALLERY

HCMC – Hanoi-based female painter Le Thuy is presenting a series of watercolor on silk paintings about ordinary life at Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC.

Many first-time viewers of Le Thuy may have the feelings of confusion and admiration at the same time when encountering her paintings. At first glance, the paintings are very beautiful but when looking closer, they become a bit scary.

The silk paintings express Thuy’s intense love for nature, as well as the regret for what has been lost in the natural world. The artist brings small and ongoing events in the natural world into her paintings and presents them in the form of the law of struggle for survival.

“All creatures are created equal. But are humans truly equal to all species on earth? Breaking mountains, filling rivers, destroying habitats, exterminating all species. Selfishness and greed are making people lonely,” Thuy said.

“The works in ‘Ordinary Life’ are probably my regrets for what we have felt about nature in the past […] Nature is beautiful. It will be pitiful for humans if we only know the beauty of nature through images recorded in the past.”

Thuy said she was inspired by a passage in Japanese philosopher Masanobu Fukuoka’s “One Straw Revolution” book, which states “Snake bites frog. Hawk hunts snake. Wolf attacks hawk. Man kills the wolf, and later succumbs to tuberculosis. Bacteria grows in human corpses and the grass thrives on the nutrients from this bacterial activity. Insects attack plants and frogs feed on insects.”

“Humans are just a part of the natural cycle of life. Going against nature will only lead to self-destruction,” she continued.

The artist chose images from nature and arranged them according to the law of survival. All living beings are wrestling with life and death approaches.

“As the bird lies decaying in the field, covered in flies, corn stalks wither desolately with only the echo of the water fowl in the emptiness. Even the comfortable herd struggles with nature for survival. I am recording a heroic epic about the death of all lives,” Thuy described her works, adding “I hope that after death, life returns as ordinary.”

Despite being filled with the life and death struggle of nature, which shall be deeply macabre, Thuy’s works still retain the beauty and charm that surprise and delight viewers.

The “Ordinary Life” exhibition offers free entrance and runs until March 12.