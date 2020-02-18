Farmers in Mekong Delta province switch to more lucrative Thái jackfruit

Around 100ha of low-yield rice paddies in Mỹ An Commune in Đồng Tháp Province’s Tháp Mười District are now under Thái jackfruit, which fetches higher incomes. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Văn Trí

ĐỒNG THÁP — Famers in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp have switched to growing Thái (Thai) jackfruit on around 1,000ha from other fruits and low-yield rice since it fetches a higher income.

It includes 200ha in Châu Thành District and 100ha in Tháp Mười District.

Nguyễn Văn Công, a farmer in Tháp Mười District’s Mỹ Quý Commune, said he switched to growing Thái jackfruit on his 2,000sq.m of low-yield paddies three years ago.

Jackfruit trees could be planted closer to each other than other fruit trees, and so around 1,000 trees could be planted on one hectare, he said.

“Growing jackfruits … helps my family earn a better income.”

The income from three jackfruit trees is equivalent to that of 1,000sq.m of rice, he explained.

On average a tree produces two to three fruits of four to nine kilogrammes per crop, and so he harvests 40-50 tonnes per hectare per year, he said.

Farmers earn an average of VNĐ500 million (US$21,500) a year if the price of jackfruit is VNĐ10,000 ($0.43) per kilogramme. Sometimes the price goes up to VNĐ50,000-60,000 ($2.2-2.6).

Nguyễn Văn Hải, a farmer in Tháp Mười District’s Phú Điền Commune, said he had a hectare of paddy land and switched to Thái jackfruits.

“The fruits can be harvested three or four times a month.”

Each time he harvests 500-700kg.

His orchard thus fetches him VNĐ600 million ($25,800) a year since the price is VNĐ17,000-20,000 ($0.75-0.85) per kilo now.

In recent years farmers in the delta region growing Thái jackfruit have found exports lucrative because of the high demand for the fruit overseas.

Thái jackfruit is available both fresh and dried.

According to the Đồng Tháp Province Department of Industry and Trade, most of the province’s output is exported to China via non-quota exports.

The province has recommended that farmers should fully understand the market’s requirements and find steady markets before expanding the area under the fruit to avoid oversupply. — VNS