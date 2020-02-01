Exhibition offers audience chance to get to know abstract and minimalism

VICAS Art Studio will open an exhibition today offering art lovers the chance to get to know more about abstract and minimalist art.

“Abstract and Minimalism” aims to create an opportunity for Vietnamese art lovers to access abstract art, and for Vietnamese artists to exchange experience of the genre.

Simply entitled “Abstract and Minimalism”, the exhibition is the result of an initiative by VICA aiming to create opportunity for Vietnamese art lovers to access abstract art, and for Vietnamese artists to exchange their experience and knowledge of the genre.

Since the initiative was launched in July, more than 100 Vietnamese artists from all over the country and abroad have sent their works to take part in the exhibition. The best 58 paintings and three sculptures have been selected for the display.

To support the organiser’s main purpose of audience development, the artists will offer affordable prices for their works.

The free entry exhibition will run until February 9. VICAS Art Studio is at 32 Hao Nam Street, Dong Da District. — VNS

