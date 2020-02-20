Ericsson launches new AI-powered Network Services

Employee monitoring network services on a laptop

The two new portfolio additions – Network Intelligence and Omni Network Channel – are part of Ericsson’s Network Services offering. They employ AI, automation, and predictive analytics to address the complex realities faced by communications service providers: exponential data growth and the continuous introduction of new technologies such as 5G, digital transformation, and scattered information sources and insights.

Network Intelligence is an AI-driven preemptive support service that allows issues to be identified and resolved before they impact network performance. The service prevents critical outages and delivers the network stability needed for service continuity and optimal end-to-end performance. Ericsson research shows that Network Intelligence reduces critical incidents by up to 35 per cent by carrying out selective data collection, and automatically resolves issues within an average of five minutes from data collection.

Omni Network Channel is a unified digital workspace for interaction between the communications service provider and Ericsson, providing easy navigation, self-help, and smooth collaboration. The workspace enhances network performance and consumer satisfaction through faster resolution of both the communications service provider and Ericsson operations’ issues. It also facilitates the adoption of new technologies such as 5G and supports communications service providers with the competence development of their personnel.

Roger O’ Hargan, head of Service Area Networks at Ericsson, says, “Our core value is ‘Technology enhanced by people’ where people, framework, and technology are our main assets. These new offerings are all about putting the service provider in the centre by enabling self-help as well as smooth collaboration, co-creation, and easy access to data – all of which will help secure an always-on network experience.”

Justin van der Lande, principal analyst at Analysys Mason, says, “There is a demand among service providers for a more transparent interaction with their vendors when dealing with network issues. Ericsson’s intelligent workplace technology, boosted by the expertise of their people, addresses this well. This approach leverages the scale of Ericsson’s operations, its well-established frameworks, and its wealth of industry knowledge to bring significant benefits to the service provider. Ericsson’s AI-powered Network Services are now readily accessible with shared data insights that put the customer experience front and centre.”

Network Intelligence is built for product-near use as a natural extension of the Network Services portfolio. It is complementary to the Ericsson Operations Engine, Ericsson’s offering for managed operations, design, and optimisation launched in January 2019.

Ericsson launches new AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations World technology giant Ericsson has launched AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations, a new energy management solution that leverages AI and advanced data analytics to optimise energy …

Global 5G subscriptions to top 2.6 billion by end-2025: Ericsson report The global number of 5G subscriptions is forecast to top 2.6 billion within the next six years, driven by sustained momentum and a rapidly developing …