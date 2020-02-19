Educational institutions utilising e-learning courses

In order to protect students’ health amid the current coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the Ministry of Education and Training decided to allow students at all levels to have three weeks off until February 23. If the health emergency lasts longer, the layover might be even longer.

However, the current situation offers a chance for e-learning to show off its qualities as many universities, schools, and educational centres already apply this platform.

Le Viet Thuy, director of the Information Technology Application Centre under the National Economics University, said that the university has just trained more than 800 lecturers on applying IT and learning management systems (LMS), as well as other blended learning methods for the over 25,000 students of the university.

Vu Trong Nghia, head of the Communication Department at the university, also said that on February 10, 220 teachers of the university used blended teaching methods to interact with over 15,000 students via 1,200 online classes.

Elsewhere, British University Vietnam (BUV) has extended its use of the Canvas LMS to include virtual classes and recorded lectures, so that students may follow their usual timetable from their homes.

Lecturers record their lectures using the studio facilities within Canvas and then upload these into the relevant week of the students’ course.

Lecturers are then present in a virtual classroom to discuss the lecture with students, answer questions, and provide further insights into the lecture material.

However, not only universities apply online classes. Wellspring International Bilingual School has offered an online curriculum for all of its three school levels, by using different services such as email, Google Classroom, Facebook Social Learning, Microsoft Office 365 Team, or Edmodo.

This curriculum upholds the students’ learning manner similar to the way they normally would in school, develops their self-study skill, and at the same time, supports parents to have a structured and healthy schedule for their children.

Online classes are becoming a new method that attracts the curiosity of students and inspires them to discover more.

“Lecturers and students are enthusiastic to participate. The number of students asking for lectures has increased sharply. As opposed to studying in class, where students are often very shy to ask questions, when they learn online, they appear more confident to ask questions. The interaction between lecturers and students is very good,” Nghia said.

Le Tue Minh, head of Wellspring Hanoi, told VIR, “The major advantage of online learning is the flexibility of time and location, which allows for a large quantity of knowledge, various learning approaches, and unlimited and diversified sources. However, the most important requirement for online learners is a high level of activeness and willingness.”

However, managing the interaction and self-awareness of students taking online classes is still a challenge of this learning method.

Le Duc Long, director of the Informatics Centre at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Education, said, “It is difficult to replace face-to-face learning with e-learning methods. The key issue that determines the quality of an online course is its design.”

Since e-learning has its pros and cons, universities, schools, and other educational institutions often flexibly combine online and face-to-face methods.

Ta Huy Hoang, director at JOLO English Centre, told VIR, “Practical learning has remained an important principle over the past 12 years at JOLO. The e-learning programme will be a useful support tool for students during their time away from the centre. At our institutes, students can learn directly with their teachers in the classroom and use the online platform to supplement their knowledge.”

According to Raymond Gordon, vice chancellor and president of BUV, blending learning with both face-to-face and virtual classes is the most effective learning environment and will continue to be used by BUV as part of our student-centric pedagogy in the future.

As soon as the COVID-19 epidemic is under control and the students are back to school, e-learning platforms, and online classes would still be used as a support tool along with face-to-face classes.