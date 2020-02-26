|At the meeting
During the inspection, the mission checked the unit on maintaining weapons and equipment, implementing higher levels’ instructions and directives, its training results, building of regularity, discipline observance, logistic supplies, and preparations to cope with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Speaking at the working session, General Ba highly appreciated the unit’s achievements, and at the same time pointed out several shortcomings.
In addition, he urged them to observe higher levels’ resolutions and instructions, prepare for the recruit training program, maintain training regulations and combat readiness, and take care of troops’ material and spiritual lives.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- GDP mission inspects Lao Cai provincial Military Command
- Germany must play active military role, says defense minister
- German defense minister urges more active military role
- Demolition of Goodwill on Mission Street: Gentrification or simply change?
- Germany cautious as France leads European defense initiative
- Germany 'not spending enough' on defense, US ambassador says
- Congress pushes USDA to reinstate public animal inspection reports
- Germany informs NATO of huge defense budget increase: report
- Germany 'not fair' on defense spending, says Donald Trump
- Fear, Division, Trump, and Collapse